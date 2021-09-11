Swiss National Bank Acquires 24,300 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Twist Bioscience worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5,791.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,389 shares in the company, valued at $43,508,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,294 shares of company stock worth $17,121,641. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWST opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

