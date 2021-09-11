Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of MDU Resources Group worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.