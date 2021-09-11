Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of MSA Safety worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in MSA Safety by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.51. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

