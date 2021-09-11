Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Vontier worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

VNT stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

