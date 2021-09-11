Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMS opened at $117.32 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

