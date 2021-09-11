Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Invitae worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.