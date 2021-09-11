Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Lumentum worth $13,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $32,429,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $28,435,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $16,393,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 109.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159,320 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

