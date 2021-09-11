Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

Shares of TXRH opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

