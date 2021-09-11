Swiss National Bank Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of STAAR Surgical worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after buying an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after buying an additional 254,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 162,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA opened at $147.14 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 350.33 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $4,544,492.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,576 shares of company stock worth $46,993,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

