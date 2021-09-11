Swiss National Bank Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.