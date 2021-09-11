Swiss National Bank Has $13.77 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Littelfuse worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,231 shares of company stock worth $12,999,486. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $272.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $289.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.