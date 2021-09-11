Swiss National Bank Has $13.89 Million Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Terminix Global worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

