Swiss National Bank Has $13.94 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Popular worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Popular by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,479,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in Popular by 30.6% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $73.60 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

