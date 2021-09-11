Swiss National Bank Sells 11,200 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Rexnord worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock worth $2,253,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

