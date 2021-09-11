Swiss National Bank Sells 21,100 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of United States Steel worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in United States Steel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

X stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.