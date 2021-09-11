Swiss National Bank Sells 5,200 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Nexstar Media Group worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 192,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $141.64 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

