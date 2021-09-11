Swiss National Bank Sells 7,900 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,742,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.58. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

