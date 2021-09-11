Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of LHC Group worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in LHC Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.25.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $176.01 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.12.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

