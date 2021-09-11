Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of Switch worth $19,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Switch by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Switch by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,530,000 after acquiring an additional 759,940 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,667 shares during the period. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $5,232,240.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 760,315 shares of company stock valued at $16,699,390. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

