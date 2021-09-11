Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. Symrise has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

