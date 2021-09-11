Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.46 and last traded at $144.46. 168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.15.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.69.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

