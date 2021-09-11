SYNC Network Market Cap Tops $3.46 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $27,679.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.09 or 0.00430800 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.32 or 0.01266002 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,725,636 coins and its circulating supply is 120,083,562 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

