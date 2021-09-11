Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. 7,049,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,172. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. Verde Servico Internacionais purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,896,000. ExxonMobil Investment Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,683,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 75,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 57,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

