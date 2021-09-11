Synthetify (SNY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for about $7.01 or 0.00015342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a market cap of $39.43 million and $1.72 million worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00130626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00184062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,677.44 or 0.99966770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.33 or 0.07176926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.39 or 0.00871885 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

