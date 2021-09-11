T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.58. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

