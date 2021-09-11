T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s FY2021 earnings at $12.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $216.60. The stock had a trading volume of 871,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,342. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

