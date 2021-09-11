Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Shares Up 4.2%

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67. 16,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 2,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tabcorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.54 price target on the stock.

Tabcorp Company Profile (OTC:TABCF)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

