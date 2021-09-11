Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,285 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 737.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 711,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 626,646 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $637.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

