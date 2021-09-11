Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lifted by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 6.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $162,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after purchasing an additional 46,221 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,738 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 26,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,163,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,959. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $637.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

