Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNEYF. CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

