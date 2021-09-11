Tap Market Capitalization Hits $891,461.24 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market cap of $891,461.24 and approximately $389,947.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00162324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043387 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.