Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

