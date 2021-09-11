TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,725,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in TC Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,107 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

