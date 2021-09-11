Tellor Price Tops $51.08 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $51.08 or 0.00112992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $99.09 million and approximately $20.83 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00160308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,017,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,940,073 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

