Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Teradata (NYSE:TDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TDC. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. 3,480,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,366. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Value Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the third quarter. International Value Advisers now owns 3,937,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,020,000 after purchasing an additional 685,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management raised its position in Teradata by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 37,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $2,959,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 31,350.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 113,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.