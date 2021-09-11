Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $57,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

