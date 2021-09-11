TerraKRW Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,531.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.26 million and approximately $1,531.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00069998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00127801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00180737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.26 or 0.99824208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.91 or 0.07115687 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.98 or 0.00931476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002976 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,398,917,889 coins and its circulating supply is 43,398,188,780 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

