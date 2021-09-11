Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCDY stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.