The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) PT Raised to GBX 5,848

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

Shares of BKG traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,580 ($59.84). 245,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,804.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,800.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72.

In related news, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £257,119 ($335,927.62). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 31,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,621 ($60.37) per share, with a total value of £1,454,968.06 ($1,900,925.08). Insiders have bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $365,361,094 in the last three months.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

