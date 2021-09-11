The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of The Buckle worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 37.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in The Buckle by 61.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $38.98 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,979,740 over the last three months. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

