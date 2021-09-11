The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 324.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

