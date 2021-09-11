The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $335.71 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

