The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of research firms have commented on XONE. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get The ExOne alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XONE. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The ExOne by 168.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $23.76 on Friday. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $527.90 million, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.