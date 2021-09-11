The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $403.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

