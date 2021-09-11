The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $331.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

