The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of The ODP worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the first quarter worth $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the first quarter worth $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the first quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.