The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 271,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 141,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $191.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average of $185.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

