The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMPL opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

