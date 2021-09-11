The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

