The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,960,000 after acquiring an additional 458,754 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000,000 after acquiring an additional 444,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,990 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

